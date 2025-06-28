Kolkata gang-rape case: Security guard of law college arrested

KOLKATA: The police have arrested a 55-year-old security guard of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata in connection with the alleged rape of a student on the college premises. Earlier, the guard was detained for questioning, but after finding inconsistencies in his statement, the police arrested him on Friday night. Three other people had already been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim.
In her complaint, the victim said the guard was present when the incident happened. She claimed that after being taken to the guardroom, she was raped, and during the incident, the guard was made to sit outside the room. She also said that the main accused, Manojit Mishra, had power and influence in the college as he was a leader of the Trinamool Congress’s student wing, the TMCP. Because of this, she believed the security guard felt ‘helpless’ and did not act.
Along with Mishra, the police arrested Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. The three accused were produced before the Alipore court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody till July 1.
The police are closely examining CCTV footage from a camera installed at gate number one of the college building. Investigators believe this footage will play an important role in the case. They are trying to find out who was inside the union room at the time of the incident, who was outside, and what the security guard was doing at that moment.
A forensic team also visited the college on Friday and collected samples from the scene as part of the investigation.