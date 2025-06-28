Kolkata gang-rape case: Security guard of law college arrested

KOLKATA: The police have arrested a 55-year-old security guard of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata in connection with the alleged rape of a student on the college premises. Earlier, the guard was detained for questioning, but after finding inconsistencies in his statement, the police arrested him on Friday night. Three other people had already been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim.

In her complaint, the victim said the guard was present when the incident happened. She claimed that after being taken to the guardroom, she was raped, and during the incident, the guard was made to sit outside the room. She also said that the main accused, Manojit Mishra, had power and influence in the college as he was a leader of the Trinamool Congress’s student wing, the TMCP. Because of this, she believed the security guard felt ‘helpless’ and did not act.