Kolkata gang rape case: Recovered CCTV footage corroborates with victim's complaint

KOLKATA: The investigation over the alleged gang rape incident at a law college in Kolkata made significant progress on June 29 when the recovered CCTV footage corroborated the sequence of incident with the victim’s complaint, Kolkata Police sources said.

On Sunday night a citizens’ protest march was obstructed by police midway by putting up barricades near Lake Mall on Rashbehari Avenue in South Kolkata. The march was called by ‘Abhaya Mancha’, a non-political organisation, from Gariahat intersection to Hazra crossing to protest against the rape incident.

Many eminent citizens of the city participated in the march. It may be recalled that 'Abhaya Mancha ' was constituted after the incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar Hospital in August last year.

This forum did organise many programmes, seeking a judgement for such a heinous crime.

Meanwhile, the DNA sample of the victim in the incident has been collected. According to police sources, DNA samples of the three accused in the gang rape have also been collected. All these DNA samples will be tested.

A section of investigators believes that its report will be vital in the investigation of the incident.

On the other hand, the number of members of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) formed by the Kolkata Police to investigate the alleged gang rape incident has been increased from five to nine. Among the newly added four members, one is a female sub-inspector.

“The incident allegedly took place on June 25 at the guard's room of the South Calcutta Law College. Four people have been arrested so far. The complainant was taken to the spot on Saturday morning for reconstruction of the incident. The reconstruction lasted for over two hours and was videographed,” a senior police official said on Sunday.

“All three accused are seen at the spot in the footage,” the official informed.