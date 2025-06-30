India toughens stance regarding concession on agricultural products; trade talks with US enter crucial phase

NEW DELHI: India has hardened its position on issues related to agriculture as negotiations with the US team in Washington have entered a crucial stage, an official said on Monday.

The official also said that the stay of the Indian team, headed by special secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, is expected to be extended further.

The team is in Washington for negotiations on an interim trade agreement with the US.

Both sides are rushing to close a deal ahead of the July 9 deadline for the full implementation of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff which has been suspended since April.

"If the proposed trade talks fail, the 26 per cent tariffs will come into force again," the official added.

The stay of the Indian officials has already been extended for three days until June 30.