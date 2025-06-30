Patna Diary: People think I am the next Lalu Prasad, says Tej Yadav

People think I am the next Lalu Prasad: Tej

Undeterred by his ouster from the family and expulsion from the party for six years, Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and RJD MLA, now claims that there are conspiracies against him as people recognise him as the next Lalu Prasad. “I would like my brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to become the CM after the elections later this year. I aim to play the role of a kingmaker,” Tej said. He, however, made it clear that he would not change his assembly constituency—Hasanpur—from where he won elections in 2020. There were rumours suggesting that he will contest from Mahua, but he has denied it.

Bihar, country’s first in e-voting facility

Bihar has emerged as the first state in the country where voters exercised their franchise through mobile phones. The e-voting was part of the municipal bypolls and elections in six Nagar panchayats in the state. The districts where voters exercised their franchise through mobile phones include Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, and East Champaran. E-voting facility was made available for senior citizens, disabled persons and pregnant women, who may find it difficult to visit polling booths to cast their votes. Bibha Kumari and Mannua Kumar, both residents of East Champaran, became the first female and male voters to cast their votes through a mobile phone app.

Not in CM’s race, says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has clarified that he is not in the race for chief minister’s post. Kishor’s statement is contrary to that of the party’s newly elected national president Uday Singh, alias, Pappu Singh, who recently stated that Kishor would be the CM if the party gains a majority in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Kishor, however, asserted that his party will contest all the 243 seats in the assembly elections and form the next government in Bihar on its own. He also rules out alliance with any political combination in the state.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com