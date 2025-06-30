What is 'labelled' as terrorism in J&K is 'legitimate struggle' for freedom, says Pakistan army chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Saturday claimed what has been "labelled" as terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is a "legitimate struggle for freedom," and said his country would always stand by the people of Kashmir in their struggle.

Field Marshal Munir also warned India of a "befitting response" in case of any future attack, weeks after the two nations briefly locked horns in a dangerous conflict.

"What India labels as terrorism is, in fact, a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law," Munir said while addressing a passing out ceremony at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, on Saturday.

"Those who have tried to suppress the Kashmiri people's will and pursue conflict elimination instead of resolution have only made the movement more relevant through their own actions," he claimed.

He said that Pakistan would always stand by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

"Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," he added.

In the past, Munir had described Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein."