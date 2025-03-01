14 more laborers rescued from Uttarakhand avalanche debris; eight remain trapped

DEHRADUN: In an ongoing rescue operation, 14 more labourers have been pulled out from the snow debris of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana, close to the China border, after a devastating avalanche. Out of the 55 BRO labourers trapped under the snow on Friday morning, 33 had already been rescued. By 9:00 AM on Saturday, the total number of rescued individuals had reached 47.

Some of the rescued laborers are in critical condition and have been admitted to the hospital for urgent medical care. The search operation was halted late Friday evening due to heavy snowfall but resumed on Saturday morning as the weather cleared.

Nand Kishore Joshi, the District Disaster Management Officer of Chamoli, confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts. He said, "With clear weather on Saturday morning, rescue and relief operations commenced, and Army personnel along with rescue teams successfully rescued 14 more laborers from the snow debris." The rescued laborers have been taken to the Mana Army Camp for medical aid and further treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, PRO Defence Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava stated, "A dedicated rescue team consisting of seven officers, 17 JCOs, and 150 personnel from the IBEX Brigade of the Indian Army has been deployed in Mana Village of Chamoli district following a devastating glacier avalanche."

He added, "The team, equipped with a specialized medical unit consisting of two doctors and four ambulances, as well as four engineering equipment units, is working diligently to ensure the safety of the trapped individuals."

According to sources from the district administration, the trapped workers were employed by a company involved in highway widening and asphalting projects along a 50-kilometer stretch from Mana to Mana Pass. The BRO is overseeing this construction through a contractor.

The office of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Saturday morning to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations for the stranded workers.

Dhami said, "The Prime Minister expressed his concern and sought updates on the efforts being made to ensure the safe evacuation of the laborers." Rescue operations are still underway, with teams working tirelessly to reach those in need.

According to a list released by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the trapped labourers are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. The list includes the names of 10 labourers but does not specify their respective states.

(With added inputs from PTI)