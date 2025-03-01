Amit Shah reviews situation in Manipur; focus on surrender of looted, illegal arms

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Manipur with a focus on bringing back normalcy in the restive state and surrender of illegal and looted arms held by different groups, sources said.

This was the first such a meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

"The home minister took stock of the security situation in Manipur. A detailed briefing was given on the overall law and order situation in the state," sources said.

The sources added that the focus of the meeting was on bringing back to the pre-May 2023 level of normalcy and on the surrender of illegal and looted arms held by different groups.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top officials of the Manipur government, Army, paramilitary forces attended the meeting.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.