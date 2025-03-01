Following arrest of rape accused, Ajit asks police to act tough on crimes

MUMBAI: Hours after the arrest of the Pune bus rape accused, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday talked tough on law and order, asking police to take strong action against the people involved in crime without succumbing to any pressure.

“In Swargate bus stand rape case, harshest punishment will be given to the accused, but in other cases also, police should not come under pressure,” Pawar said. The police come under the home ministry portfolio held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The image of Maharashtra should not get tarnished by such incidents. Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji where Swargate bus stand rape-like incident is happening that is not good for our state’s image. The police need to be strict while dealing against such crimes,” he said.