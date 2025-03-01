Woman’s body found in suitcase near Sampla bus stand in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. The suitcase was spotted by passersby, who immediately informed the police.

Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh stated that an investigation was underway and a case had been registered.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep shock over the incident, calling it extremely distressing.

"The murder in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order of the state. There should be a high-level, impartial investigation into this entire case, and the culprits should receive the harshest punishment as soon as possible," Hooda said in a statement.

He further emphasised the need for strict action in crimes against women, stating, "If any such incident occurs, the government and the entire law and order system should take exemplary action so that in the future, anyone with criminal tendencies will think a thousand times before committing such an act."

The senior Congress leader also criticised the state's law enforcement, stating that this tragic incident has once again highlighted the "complete collapse" of law and order in Haryana