Uttarakhand avalanche: Another body recovered, death toll at five; search on for three others

DEHRADUN: A missing labourer was found dead on Sunday at the site of the avalanche-hit BRO camp in Mana village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as rescuers carried out a search for the three other workers still missing with the help of sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters.

With the recovery of one more body, the death toll in the disaster has climbed to five, district authorities said.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday, burying 55 workers inside eight containers and a shed, the Army said.

The number of avalanche-hit labourers has been revised now from 55 to 54 as one of them from Himachal Pradesh, who was on unauthorised leave without telling his employers, has reached home safely. So far, 50 labourers had been pulled out of snow by Friday.

Army doctors said 46 workers have been brought to the military hospital in Jyotirmath while one with a spinal chord injury was airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. Three of them are critical, Lt Col DS Maldhya said.

Sunday's rescue effort begun with the help of sniffer dogs and helicopters.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre here to take an update on the rescue operation.