Uttarakhand avalanche: Race to rescue four trapped, GPR system to be deployed

DEHRADUN: The search operation to trace four missing laboureres at the site of an avalanche-hit BRO camp in Mana village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is expected to gain pace as the weather is clear and a ground penetrating radar (GPR) system from Delhi is expected to arrive at the spot any moment to aid the efforts.

Sunday's rescue effort begun with the help of sniffer dogs and helicopters.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that an Mi-17 helicopter is waiting in Dehradun to fly the GPR system to the avalanche site, he said.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday, burying 55 workers inside eight containers and a shed, the Army said.