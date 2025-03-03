'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh arrested with ganja in Jaipur hotel, released on bail

JAIPUR: 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area with a small quantity of ganja, police here said on Monday.

He was later granted bail.

Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh.

During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said.

The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added.

Singh -- who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was later released on bail.