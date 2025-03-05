Defeats, succession battle behind BSP rumblings

LUCKNOW: Amid BJP’s outreach to non-Jatav Dalits, emergence of Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ on the horizon of Dalit politics in UP and his claim to Kanshi Ram’s legacy along with SP’s politics of Pichhda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak (PDA), the rumblings in Mayawati-led BSP seem set to add to the pace of party’s downslide in days to come.

The disappointment of Delhi Assembly election results, where BSP had gone it alone with 68 candidates in fray but failed to open account, the party seems to have lost the direction and has got caught in an internecine battle of succession, insecurities and one-up-manship. The expulsion of Akash Anand, the heir apparent of Mayawati, from the party, is the indication enough of leadership’s frustration over back-to-back failures at the hustings and the fall of Dalit fortunes.

The misery of the BSP can be encapsulated in its performances over the past five years, wherein, it was reduced to just a single MLA in UP Assembly in 2022 and zero presence in Lok Sabha after 2024 general elections.

“Significantly, the BSP’s top leadership seems to be in a state of confusion while finding ways to arrest the downslide and such a confusion at the top always results in the erosion of the bottom,” says JP Shukla, a political commentator.