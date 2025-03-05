Despite China aid, no progress in PoK areas, says Omar

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said China facilitated development in the border areas of PoK and despite that the situation across the border is very bad. He said every part of J&K is developed and “we never sought help from China, US, England or France to construct our roads.”

“MLA Saifullah did not say anything wrong but he did not complete his sentence,” Omar said in the Assembly after a verbal clash between NC MLA Saifullah Mir and BJP legislators over the former’s remarks that there was development on the other side of the border. Mir was supported by party MLA Nazir Gurezi.

He said every part of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed development even “as we have not provided coats to our border people. Across the border, they provided coats to the border people to create the face of development. However, the pockets in the coats are empty. ”