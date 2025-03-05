Powerful blast in first-floor flat of multi-storey apartment in Gwalior leaves two severely injured

BHOPAL: Cops in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh are probing a powerful blast in the first-floor flat of a multi-storey apartment which left two people severely hurt, including the landlady on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night.
The blast, which was reported around 2:15 am at the seven-storey 'The Legacy Plaza' apartment on Bhind Road, severely damaged the first-floor flat and caused cracks in several other flats throughout the building. This resulted in a frightening night for many of the residents in Block B of the building.
“We came out after hearing the blast at around 2.15 am and rushed to the flat on the first floor where the blast took place. We saw a man and woman coming out of the flat severely injured. Both of them had suffered severe burns and were subsequently rushed to the hospital. While the concerned flat was damaged heavily, at least eight other flats in the building also developed major cracks. The glass from windows and doors in some of the neighbouring flats too were damaged badly,” a resident of the same building Mahendra Singh said.
The 1 BHK flat was owned by Ranjana Jat, who lived in her other 2 BHK flat on the seventh floor.
According to the primary police probe, two female students who were living in the first floor flat on rent, had vacated the flat on Tuesday, after which the landlady had come down from her flat at night to get it cleaned. Her brother-in-law, Anil too had reached there to help her in getting the flat cleaned.
Ranjana and her close relative who were injured in the blast have told the police that the blast happened due to a LPG gas cylinder leak, just after they switched on the light of the kitchen late in the night.
“Our bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) teams have conducted detailed investigations on the spot. Those injured in the incident have said that the blast happened due to a LPG gas cylinder leak. Prima facie, our preliminary probe is also pointing in that direction only, but we’re still waiting for the final and detailed report of the investigation,” Gwalior district police superintendent Dharmvir Singh told this newspaper.
Meanwhile, both the injured persons have been admitted at the burn unit of the government Jai Arogya Hospital in Gwalior, where their condition is stated critical.