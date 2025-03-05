Powerful blast in first-floor flat of multi-storey apartment in Gwalior leaves two severely injured

BHOPAL: Cops in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh are probing a powerful blast in the first-floor flat of a multi-storey apartment which left two people severely hurt, including the landlady on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night.

The blast, which was reported around 2:15 am at the seven-storey 'The Legacy Plaza' apartment on Bhind Road, severely damaged the first-floor flat and caused cracks in several other flats throughout the building. This resulted in a frightening night for many of the residents in Block B of the building.

“We came out after hearing the blast at around 2.15 am and rushed to the flat on the first floor where the blast took place. We saw a man and woman coming out of the flat severely injured. Both of them had suffered severe burns and were subsequently rushed to the hospital. While the concerned flat was damaged heavily, at least eight other flats in the building also developed major cracks. The glass from windows and doors in some of the neighbouring flats too were damaged badly,” a resident of the same building Mahendra Singh said.