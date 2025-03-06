BJP's Sirsa accused AAP of portraying Kejriwal as Punjab's 'messiah'

CHANDIGARH: Delhi’s Food Supply, Industry, and Environment Minister, and BJP National Secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attempting to portray its leader and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, as the ‘messiah’ of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at the Punjab BJP office, Sirsa, accompanied by state party leaders Fateh Jung Bajwa, state party leader, and Vineet Joshi, claimed that AAP, having lost its ground in Delhi, is now shifting its focus to Punjab. He alleged that the party is exploiting Punjab’s resources to sustain its political ambitions.

Without directly naming Kejriwal, Sirsa mocked his recent retreat, questioning the extensive security arrangements.

“One person has come here and is trying to gain control over Punjab. He, who once considered himself the owner of Delhi, is now not even a tenant there. Under the guise of a 10-day Vipassana meditation session, he is travelling in a cavalcade of 50 vehicles, including a bulletproof Land Cruiser, ambulances, a fire brigade, and 100 commandos. What kind of Vipassana is this? We are unable to understand,” he remarked.

He further claimed that speculation was rife regarding the true purpose of Kejriwal’s visit.