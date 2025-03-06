‘Deplore misuse of democratic freedom’: MEA on security breach during S Jaishankar’s UK visit

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the UK, saying it deplored 'the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements.'

According to a purported video of the incident circulating on the social media platform X, a man holding the tricolour is seen rushing towards the car in which Jaishankar is seated.

A group of protesters with pro-Khalistan flags can be seen shouting slogans, even as the policemen stationed at the spot block the man and take him away.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the actions of the extremist group. "We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the External Affairs Minister to the UK," the MEA statement said. "We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists."