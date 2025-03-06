PK: Nitish may switch sides after poll to stay as CM

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday claimed that Nitish Kumar would contest Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, but might switch sides after election in the hope of getting another term as chief minister.

Talking to mediapersons at Bagaha in West Champaran district, Kishor said that Nitish has lost credibility as well as popularity. “People are fed up with him (Nitish). He has become unpopular among people of Bihar. What’s why he is apprehensive of another term as chief minister,” he said.

In response to a query, Kishor said that it hardly matters with which alliance the JD(U) supremo contest the assembly elections due in October-November. “Anybody except Nitish Kumar can become the chief minister after the assembly polls. You can take it from me in writing. If I am proven wrong, then I will give up my political campaign,” he said.