J&K CM Omar presents first budget, highlights state's economic growth to 2.45 lakh crores

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the finance minister of the UT, presented his first budget in Assembly today, saying J&K’s economy expanded from 1.64 lakh crores in 2019-20 to 2.45 lakh crores in 2023-24. It is the first budget to be presented by an elected government in J&K since 2018.

Omar started his maiden Budget speech with a quote, “My entire body is covered with bruises and where should I apply the balm.”

“The budget is a roadmap for a new and prosperous J&K, reflecting the aspirations of our people and laying a strong foundation for economic growth, social progress and sustainable development,” the CM said.

“He said Jammu and Kashmir’s journey has been one of resilience and determination. I express my gratitude to the people of J&K for enthusiastic and confident participation in Assembly polls.

"The unprecedented voter turnout is clear testament to their unwavering resolve to move beyond the past turmoil and actively contribute to the journey of development and progress. By granting us a strong mandate, they have entrusted us the responsibility to serve them,” he said.