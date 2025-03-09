Punjab factory collapse: Second worker dies as rescue operations continue

LUDHIANA: One more worker died in the factory building collapse here while the rescue operation was still on as another worker was stated to be trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday.

The worker's body was brought out from under the debris on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, they said.

On Saturday evening, a worker was killed after the building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with police, fire brigade and the municipal corporation, were undertaking the rescue operation, the officials said.

Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.