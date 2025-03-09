Rift deepens in SAD as Majithia challenges SGPC’s decision on Jathedars

CHANDIGARH: Fissures have developed in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Badal family over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) interim committee’s decision to remove the Jathedars of Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Sultan Singh. Former party president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s brother-in-law, Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior leader of the party whose great-grandfather Sundar Singh Majithia was the first president of SGPC, along with six other leaders, has condemned the committee’s decision.

Majithia’s statement drew a sharp rebuke from the working president of the party, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, who accused the former minister of “stabbing the Akali Dal and Sukhbir Singh Badal in the back.” The party is set to issue show-cause notices to all.

Majithia is the first senior SAD leader from the Sukhbir Badal camp to question the SGPC decision to remove the two Jathedars. This comes at a time when Sukhbir was increasing his hold over Panthic affairs by replacing the Jathedars, which is seen as the final move towards clearing the hiccups pertaining to the Jathedars' insistence on conducting SAD's membership drive through the Akal Takht-mandated seven-member committee.

With Majithia choosing not to follow Sukhbir's line, the latter's camp has lost the party's third MLA. Majithia's wife, Ganieve Majithia, is the party MLA from the Majithia constituency. Meanwhile, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Aiyali is clearly with the camp opposed to Sukhbir and has announced the start of the membership drive by the Akal Takht-appointed committee, and Banga MLA Dr. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi has joined AAP.