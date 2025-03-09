Rift deepens in SAD as Majithia challenges SGPC’s decision on Jathedars

CHANDIGARH: Fissures have developed in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Badal family over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) interim committee’s decision to remove the Jathedars of Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Sultan Singh. Former party president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s brother-in-law, Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior leader of the party whose great-grandfather Sundar Singh Majithia was the first president of SGPC, along with six other leaders, has condemned the committee’s decision.
Majithia’s statement drew a sharp rebuke from the working president of the party, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, who accused the former minister of “stabbing the Akali Dal and Sukhbir Singh Badal in the back.” The party is set to issue show-cause notices to all.
Majithia is the first senior SAD leader from the Sukhbir Badal camp to question the SGPC decision to remove the two Jathedars. This comes at a time when Sukhbir was increasing his hold over Panthic affairs by replacing the Jathedars, which is seen as the final move towards clearing the hiccups pertaining to the Jathedars' insistence on conducting SAD's membership drive through the Akal Takht-mandated seven-member committee.
With Majithia choosing not to follow Sukhbir's line, the latter's camp has lost the party's third MLA. Majithia's wife, Ganieve Majithia, is the party MLA from the Majithia constituency. Meanwhile, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Aiyali is clearly with the camp opposed to Sukhbir and has announced the start of the membership drive by the Akal Takht-appointed committee, and Banga MLA Dr. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi has joined AAP.
In a joint statement issued late yesterday evening, Majithia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, SAD core committee member Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Ajnala constituency in-charge Jodh Singh Samra, Mukerian constituency in-charge Sarabjot Singh Sabi, Gurdaspur district SAD president Ramandeep Singh Sandhu, and Youth Akali Dal leader Simranjit Singh Dhillon stated that the decision by the SGPC executive committee to sack the high priests had hurt them. They added that infighting within the party had apparently led to the crisis and called for Panthic unity.
“We have a lot of respect for the maryada of the Akal Takht and its Jathedar. Takht's maryada is not confined to an individual, and it is our moral duty to respect whoever is the Jathedar. The decision of the SGPC executive committee hurt us very deeply. Guru gave the status of Guru to the Sangat also, and in view of the sentiments of the Sangat, we do not agree with the decision.”
“We are all responsible, either Sudhar Lehar or some Panthic people—we all have been turning away from the situation. We are saying it with all seriousness that, considering our responsibility, all of us should come forward to create consensus to save SAD, the organization of martyrs founded at the Akal Takht. To protect the maryada and prestige of Akal Takht is the responsibility of all,” the statement added.
The dissatisfaction has led to multiple resignations from the SAD Haryana unit, including Sharanjit Singh Sahota, president of the Haryana unit of the party, Sarabjot Singh Sabbi, Mukerian assembly in-charge, Kuldeep Singh Cheema (Youth Akali Dal Kaithal president), Hari Singh, Inderjit Singh Bindra, Gurinder Singh Gogi, Jaswant Singh Bhullar, Surjit Singh Mandi, and Pritam Singh Bhullar. All these leaders voiced their opposition to the decision.
Meanwhile, the SAD hit back. Balwinder Singh Bhunder, working president of the party, issued a statement asserting that Majithia made a "mistake" by questioning the decision of the SGPC, of which his great-grandfather Sundar Singh Majithia was the first president.
“Bikram Majithia knows best who is responsible for the confusion that Sikh politics and the Shiromani Akali Dal have been going through for the past some time. Bikram was brought up by Harsimrat Kaur Badal from childhood, and he was given great respect for being a part of the Badal family,” the statement quoted Bhunder as saying.
“Sukhbir Badal supported Majithia in difficult times, but today, when the Akali Dal and Sukhbir Badal are facing tough times, Majithia stabbed him in the back instead of standing by them,” he alleged.
Bhunder said every leader and worker of the party had the full right to hold their own views. “I could not have imagined in my dreams that Majithia would violate the discipline of the party.”
Bhunder subsequently withdrew the statement, saying that it was put out without his approval. “I never said anything against Majithia that he backstabbed the party. I am surprised that the words are mentioned in my statement. The issue of removing Jathedars is a decision made by SGPC. SAD is committed to every instruction issued by Akal Takht,” he said. However, the SAD communication department remained firm with the statement and uploaded it on the official social media accounts of the party.
SAD postponed the March 10 meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, which was meant to start the process for the election of the new leadership, to March 17. Party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema said the meeting was postponed in view of the installation of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as head of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.
He added that SAD Working President Balwinder Singh Bhunder took serious notice of statements and videos of some party leaders against the decisions of SGPC and SAD. This issue was discussed today in the meeting of the parliamentary board held in Chandigarh.
The meeting was attended by Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Mahesh Inder S. Grewal, Heera Singh Gabhria, and Dr. Daljit S. Cheema. He said that indiscipline would not be tolerated at any cost.
“Everyone is free to express his views at the party forum, but nobody could be allowed to violate the party discipline as nobody is above the party,” he said. He added that all such anti-party statements and videos are being referred to the party disciplinary committee, and show-cause notices will be issued to all. Action will be taken on merit after consideration of their replies.
Sukhbir Singh Badal faces a major challenge in retaining control over the SGPC, which remains without a president following Harjinder Singh Dhami's resignation amid the ongoing crisis. The upcoming SGPC budget session on March 28 in Amritsar will be a critical test, as it may decide on the removal and appointment of Jathedars.