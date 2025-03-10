Bhopal Diary | Won’t wear ironed clothes for a year: MP minister

Won’t wear ironed clothes for a year: MP minister
Known for headline-grabbing feats like cleaning drains and climbing electricity poles, Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist MP electricity minister Pradumn Singh Tomar has now vowed not to wear ironed clothes for a year to save electricity. Not ironing clothes saves half unit electricity and prevents carbon dioxide emission which can save four trees in a year, the minister said. The Congress, however, termed the minister’s vow as another episode in his ‘web series of gimmicks’. “If he is so serious about saving electricity and a clean environment, why doesn’t he leave his fleet of vehicles and start cycling to work,” Congress jibed.
Minister urges Muslims to celebrate Holi
With the Hindu festival Holi on March 14 coinciding with the auspicious Friday during the month of Ramzan, MP’s senior-most cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has appealed to Muslims to celebrate the festival of colours and participate in the festivities. “Who were your ancestors, find it out. They played Holi with Lord Krishna in Vrindavan. Holi is celebrated only once in a year, while Fridays come every week. Celebrating Holi with all of us will not be against Islam,” Vijayvargiya said in his native Indore, after watching the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie ‘Chhaava’.
MP, Rajasthan to moot religious tourism circuit
The Krishna Patheya, a religious tourism circuit linking pilgrimages associated with Lord Krishna’s deeds will be developed by BJP-ruled MP and Rajasthan governments. “MP and Rajasthan share a unified vision regarding Lord Krishna’s Patheya. In collaboration with the Rajasthan government, efforts will be made to develop Sri Krishna Patheya,” CM Mohan Yadav said recently. Besides, Gujarat’s aid will be sought to develop Sri Krishna’s Gujarat Gaman Path. While chairing a meeting of the expert committee on the religious tourism circuit, Yadav said archaeologists, religious leaders, and renowned writers should be included in the committee to enrich its efforts.
