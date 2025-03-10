Bhopal Diary | Won’t wear ironed clothes for a year: MP minister

Won’t wear ironed clothes for a year: MP minister

Known for headline-grabbing feats like cleaning drains and climbing electricity poles, Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist MP electricity minister Pradumn Singh Tomar has now vowed not to wear ironed clothes for a year to save electricity. Not ironing clothes saves half unit electricity and prevents carbon dioxide emission which can save four trees in a year, the minister said. The Congress, however, termed the minister’s vow as another episode in his ‘web series of gimmicks’. “If he is so serious about saving electricity and a clean environment, why doesn’t he leave his fleet of vehicles and start cycling to work,” Congress jibed.

Minister urges Muslims to celebrate Holi

With the Hindu festival Holi on March 14 coinciding with the auspicious Friday during the month of Ramzan, MP’s senior-most cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has appealed to Muslims to celebrate the festival of colours and participate in the festivities. “Who were your ancestors, find it out. They played Holi with Lord Krishna in Vrindavan. Holi is celebrated only once in a year, while Fridays come every week. Celebrating Holi with all of us will not be against Islam,” Vijayvargiya said in his native Indore, after watching the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie ‘Chhaava’.