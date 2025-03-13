Nirmala Sitaraman slams Stalin over ‘₹’ issue: 'signals dangerous mindset', 'promotes secessionist sentiments'

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday slammed the Tamil Nadu government's move to replace the rupee symbol.

Sitaramn said that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government's move to replace the rupee symbol signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride.

The Finance minister in a X post said, “If the DMK has a problem with ‘ ₹’, why didn’t it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the UPA government, at a time when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre?. Ironically, ‘ ₹’ was designed by D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth."