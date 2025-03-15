Assam Congress spokesperson arrested over alleged offensive social media remark against BJP MLA

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress spokesperson and lawyer Reetam Singh was arrested from his residence in Guwahati based on a case registered in Lakhimpur for his alleged offensive social media remarks against a BJP MLA Manab Deka.

Singh alleged that he was taken into police custody without prior notice or a search warrant.

Congress slammed the state government over the arrest.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said he had gone to Singh’s residence and saw him being 'brutally' dragged away and not allowed to speak with him.