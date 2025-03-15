Assam Congress spokesperson arrested over alleged offensive social media remark against BJP MLA

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress spokesperson and lawyer Reetam Singh was arrested from his residence in Guwahati based on a case registered in Lakhimpur for his alleged offensive social media remarks against a BJP MLA Manab Deka.
Singh alleged that he was taken into police custody without prior notice or a search warrant.
Congress slammed the state government over the arrest.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said he had gone to Singh’s residence and saw him being 'brutally' dragged away and not allowed to speak with him.
“Home Minister Amit Shah is in Assam, inaugurating a police academy. I want to ask him if he is aware of the misuse of police under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Is Home Minister Amit Shah aware that BJP thugs brutally beat up two Assam constables in broad daylight a few days ago, and yet they have not been arrested?” Gogoi posted on X.
He also alleged that Sarma was forcing the state police to adopt illegal activities that conflict with the law and the High Court.
“The track record of police officers is being spoilt by the political motivations of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he further expressed on X.