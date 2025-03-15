Avalanche blocks Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, several villages cut off

DEHRADUN: An avalanche has blocked the Gangotri National Highway, cutting off several villages from their tehsil and district headquarters. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage, but the highway is completely snow-covered.
This incident marks the third avalanche in the region within a month.
District Disaster Management Officer Jai Prakash Singh Panwar told TNIE on Saturday that ongoing snowfall is complicating efforts to reopen the national highway. "As soon as the snowfall ceases, we will prioritize clearing the highway," he stated.
"In the meantime, the tehsil department is actively providing relief to the affected villages, ensuring that residents receive the necessary support during this challenging time," said Panwar.
He added, "Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take further action as conditions improve."
Following clear weather on Friday, Uttarakhand experienced a shift on Saturday with rainfall and strong winds in hilly areas. Snowfall was reported in high-altitude regions, including Kedarnath and Badrinath, leading to a drop in temperatures. Currently, normal vehicles are barred from proceeding beyond Sukki Top due to heavy snow, allowing only 4x4 vehicles with non-skid chains.
According to sources from the Disaster Management Department, "CCTV cameras installed in the area where the avalanche occurred recorded the incident." This footage was crucial in alerting the authorities about the avalanche in the region.
In addition, the Meteorological Department has issued warnings for continued rain and snowfall, stating, "We expect adverse weather conditions to persist until late at night." The situation remains under close observation as officials prepare for potential further impacts from the severe weather.
According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, "Due to snowfall in Auli, roads have become covered in ice, causing difficulties for vehicles to pass." On Saturday, snowfall was reported in higher altitude areas of the state, including Auli, Badrinath, and Yamunotri. While heavy snowfall continues in the mountains, "Rain is persisting in the plains," officials stated.
House collapsed in Kumaon region, eight injured
In the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a house, trapping eight individuals, including five children.
Four of the injured were admitted to the hospital. The District Control Room in Bageshwar reported on Saturday that the State Disaster Response Force had been alerted about people being trapped in a damaged house in Sailani village.
SDRF Sub-Inspector Santosh Parihar said, "Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Sailani village, a residential house was damaged, trapping eight family members along with two buffaloes and seven goats."
The SDRF team, alongside the fire service, district police, and local residents, successfully rescued all trapped individuals. A woman and three children sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital with the help of an ambulance.