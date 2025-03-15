Gujarat leads national vaccination day with 95.95% SDG-3 score

AHMEDABAD: On National Vaccination Day, Gujarat shines with a 95.95% score in the SDG 3 Index, surpassing the national average of 93.23%. Driving this success, Mission Indradhanush has immunised 9,95,395 children and 2,25,960 pregnant women across all phases.

Reinforcing the momentum, the Khilkhilat Campaign (Jan 16-22, 2025) administered BCG, OPV, Penta, IPV, Rota, PCV, MR, and DPT vaccines to 25,736 children.

The commitment extends to schools, where over 18 lakh children in the last three years have received the Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine.

Cementing its achievement, Gujarat has remained polio-free since 2007, a milestone in its public health journey.

This success stems from the state government’s strategic push to extend vaccination services to newborns and pregnant women, ensuring widespread immunisation.

Building on this momentum, Gujarat’s Health Department is set to launch a special Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign on March 15-16, marking National Vaccination Day with another proactive public health move.