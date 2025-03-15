Modi brought peace, development in Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress had pushed Assam into the flames of riots, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored peace and developed the state.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first phase of revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Shah highlighted that various accords signed with the insurgent groups under the Modi government helped restore peace in Assam. He also mentioned the agreements that Assam signed with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for resolution of border disputes.
“More than 10,000 youth laid down arms in the last ten years and joined the mainstream. There was a time when discussions about Assam revolved around agitation, firing, and insurgency. Now, a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit is being set up in the state. It will change Assam’s future,” the home minister said.
Referring to the recently-held Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, he said with conviction that a majority of the MoUs signed would become a reality. MoUs worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore were signed during the summit. Additionally, Centre is coming up with projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore for Assam’s development, he said.
“During the ten years of Congress rule, Assam received Rs 1.27 lakh crore as devolution grant and grant-in-aid. It went up to Rs 4.95 lakh crore during the ten years of Modi Ji’s government. I want to ask the Congress why it pushed Assam into the flames of riots, did not give grants and build infrastructure, and did not allow peace to come,” Shah said.
He said it was under the Modi government that Assam witnessed the return of peace and the building of infrastructure.
The home minister commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming the police academy after Ahom General Lachit Borphukan who had defeated the invading Mughals.
“I was aged 7 years when I was taught about Lachit Borphukan. I did not find him in any syllabus till graduation. He was kept confined to Assam. Today, his biography has been translated into 23 languages. The books are available in libraries across the country and inspiring children,” Shah said.
He was confident the police academy will become number 1 in the country within the next five years. Its work will be completed in three phases at a total cost of Rs 1,050 crore, he said.
During his speech, Shah reminisced the harsh treatment he received in jail for resisting the Congress government.
“I have been coming to Assam since I was a student. (Hiteswar) Saikia Ji was the chief minister and we used to chant the slogan ‘Assam ki gaaliyan suni hai, Indira Gandhi khooni hai.' I was caned by the Congress government in Guwahati,” he told the gathering.
Saikia served as CM from 1983 to 1985 and from 1991 to 1996.
“I had jail food for seven days in Assam. People from all over the country had come to save the state. Assam has seen a long spell of agitation thereafter,” he added.