TMC MP Abhisek Banerjee holds video conference with party leaders and workers ahead of 2026 assembly polls

KOLKATA: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls, TMC MP Abhisek Banerjee convened a video conference with all the TMC workers and party leaders.
He claimed that there would be reshuffling of district president and block president posts.
In his meeting, he also said that supervisors would be appointed in all districts to look after poll-related works and the concerned person would not be a district president. He also claimed that a nexus is working to malign the image of their party.
He also said that he has received complaints of ghost voter lists, and the issue is being looked into.
After scrutiny, it was found that the voter cards of those who stay outside Bengal and come to the state to vote have been targeted, and fake voter cards have been made in the name of them.
Last week, Mamata Banerjee had also accused the BJP of inserting 'outsider' voters with the alleged backing of the Election Commission. She claimed similar tactics had been used in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi in previous elections.
In response, a TMC delegation, led by Bakshi, met the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal to press for the introduction of a 'Unique ID' for voter cards to prevent duplication and fraud.
Abhishek Banerjee also informed that the I-PAC has been entrusted to work in the ground, collect sample survey data and help the poll-related works of the organisation.
"There have been reports from various districts that the district presidents are not doing their duties and therefore the decision for a reshuffle has been taken," he said.
At the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally last year, Abhishek had announced that the party would act within three months and replace organisational and local body heads, who had not performed well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
During an informal discussion with a group of reporters on November 7, the Diamond Harbour MP said he had submitted his recommendations to Mamata for final clearance.
Since the 2021 Assembly elections, Abhishek’s Camac Street office has been looking after the organisational matters in the party. However, the role of his office has come down after the Lok Sabha polls, in which the party won 29 out of 42 seats, multiple sources said.
Abhishek reiterated the same stance as Mamata Banerjee and claimed that he will not allow any infighting inside the party to crop up and become a headline. If there is any issue, it would be sorted out immediately.
"We have observed that many people are trying to extort money in the name of I-PAC or AB offices. We have filed a police complaint against those who tried to claim from I-PAC and dupe leaders," he said.
"8142681426 is the phone number if anyone faces any difficulty and has been harassed in the name of I-PAC, they can call in this phone number," he informed.