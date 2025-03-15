TMC MP Abhisek Banerjee holds video conference with party leaders and workers ahead of 2026 assembly polls

KOLKATA: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls, TMC MP Abhisek Banerjee convened a video conference with all the TMC workers and party leaders.

He claimed that there would be reshuffling of district president and block president posts.

In his meeting, he also said that supervisors would be appointed in all districts to look after poll-related works and the concerned person would not be a district president. He also claimed that a nexus is working to malign the image of their party.

He also said that he has received complaints of ghost voter lists, and the issue is being looked into.

After scrutiny, it was found that the voter cards of those who stay outside Bengal and come to the state to vote have been targeted, and fake voter cards have been made in the name of them.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee had also accused the BJP of inserting 'outsider' voters with the alleged backing of the Election Commission. She claimed similar tactics had been used in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi in previous elections.

In response, a TMC delegation, led by Bakshi, met the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal to press for the introduction of a 'Unique ID' for voter cards to prevent duplication and fraud.

Abhishek Banerjee also informed that the I-PAC has been entrusted to work in the ground, collect sample survey data and help the poll-related works of the organisation.