Tourism Ministry working on framework to develop select 50 tourist destinations

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has started working on a ‘zero draft,’ a framework to hold consultations with industry and stakeholders, to execute one of the major budget announcements, shaping 50 tourist destinations.
According to the officials, the ministry is expected to meet industry representatives and concerned groups within two weeks to discuss modalities to move forward.
Recently, union minister of tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired a review meeting on the subject in which deliberations were held for identifying destinations and ideas to achieve the goal.
“We are now preparing a zero draft. Based upon which by the end of this month, we want to start consultations with the industry and stakeholders. Once we have guidelines, we will create the bidding parameters,” said officials.
While presenting the budget in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised investment for employment-led growth in the tourism sector by setting a target to develop 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states through a challenge mode. She also announced that special focus will be on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha.
The ministry is exploring certain parameters to pick tourism sites such as connectivity, presence of any tourist attraction like a national park, ability to attack private investment, and potential of job creation. One of the noteworthy factors is how the community can be integrated into the tourism ecosystem; Mission LiFE, sustainability.
“Selection of destinations is a big challenge. We have to give credit to its development potential. Okay. If a destination can hold 10,000 rooms, and there are already 8,000 or 9,000 rooms then is no point in promoting that. But if we have a potential of 50,000 rooms or say, there are 8,000 or 9,000, then it makes sense for us to develop the destination. So this can be a green field or brown field,” said officials.
Though the ministry seems to be in active mode, the selection of destinations may take at least a year.
“The money is not going to flow out immediately. It is at least a year’s job. When we have the written guidelines written, then we have to start the challenge based selection method. States will have to come and make the pitch and only those states that cut, will be selected. Then they have to make detailed project reports (DRPs) on what it is they want to do. And then only the money will go out. It should be more or less like the industrial corridor model,” said the officials.