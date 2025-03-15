Vadodara crash: Mob demands execution of accused Rakshit as one-day remand expires

AHMEDABAD: In Vadodara’s explosive Rakshit case, police dragged the accused back to the crime scene—limping, roped, and under heavy scrutiny. A furious crowd swarmed the area, seething with rage, demanding his execution. Shouts echoed: Hand him over—we’ll serve justice!
On March 13 at 11:15 pm, a speeding Rakshit Chaurasia drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring seven others. The accused was placed under a one-day remand.
With his remand expiring, police presented him in court once again, as public outrage intensified.
After the crash, a heavily intoxicated Rakshit lost consciousness before erupting into shouts of “another round…,” as caught on video. In the footage, he also repeatedly calls out the name “Nikita,” adding another twist to the incident.
"We were heading to Nizampura from Kishan Wadi Gadheda Market after celebrating Holika Dahan at a friend’s house," the accused, Rakshit Chaurasia, told local media.
"My friend was dropping me off at my room when the accident happened. The car was in sports mode, and I wasn’t familiar with driving an automatic vehicle."
"The car was speeding a little—around 50 to 60 kmph. Suddenly, the airbag deployed, and I lost visibility. I don’t know what happened next," Chaurasia claimed.
"I want to meet the family affected by the accident—I want to apologise, though ‘sorry’ feels far too small for this," said the accused. "The crime I committed is unforgivable, and I understand the depth of their loss."
"The car belonged to my friend, but I was the one driving. I was not under the influence at the time," he added.
"It was my mistake, and I accept it—but I still don’t know what exactly happened," said the accused.
"My father runs a sanitary business in Varanasi, while I am a fourth-year law student at MS University. I live alone in a rented room in Nizampura," Chaurasia said.
DCP Panna Momaya said, "The accused was presented in court for remand, and as per the order, a one-day remand was secured."
"During this period, we conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene, recorded statements, and examined who he interacted with. His samples have been sent to the forensic lab for further analysis."
"The accused remains in custody, and necessary actions are underway. If additional remand is needed, we will request an extension," Momaya added.
"As per legal protocol, a medical examination has also been conducted."
Accused Rakshit, citing chest pain, was rushed to Sayaji Hospital and admitted to the surgical ward for examination. Once there, he claimed his discomfort stemmed from a car injury—contradicting his initial complaint.