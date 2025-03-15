Vadodara crash: Mob demands execution of accused Rakshit as one-day remand expires

AHMEDABAD: In Vadodara’s explosive Rakshit case, police dragged the accused back to the crime scene—limping, roped, and under heavy scrutiny. A furious crowd swarmed the area, seething with rage, demanding his execution. Shouts echoed: Hand him over—we’ll serve justice!

On March 13 at 11:15 pm, a speeding Rakshit Chaurasia drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring seven others. The accused was placed under a one-day remand.

With his remand expiring, police presented him in court once again, as public outrage intensified.

After the crash, a heavily intoxicated Rakshit lost consciousness before erupting into shouts of “another round…,” as caught on video. In the footage, he also repeatedly calls out the name “Nikita,” adding another twist to the incident.

"We were heading to Nizampura from Kishan Wadi Gadheda Market after celebrating Holika Dahan at a friend’s house," the accused, Rakshit Chaurasia, told local media.

"My friend was dropping me off at my room when the accident happened. The car was in sports mode, and I wasn’t familiar with driving an automatic vehicle."

"The car was speeding a little—around 50 to 60 kmph. Suddenly, the airbag deployed, and I lost visibility. I don’t know what happened next," Chaurasia claimed.