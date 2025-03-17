PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard; presents holy water from Mahakumbh

According to sources, India expressed its concerns and asked the US Director of National Intelligence to take strong action against the unlawful organisation.

They also discussed key aspects of defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between the two nations.

Her visit to India follows PM Modi's visit to the US in February this year.

During their meeting, PM Modi had called Gabbard a "strong votary" of India-US friendship, while she described it as an "honour" to meet him and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Gabbard is also set to participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with ORF