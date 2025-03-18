Bihar CM Nitish Kumar invited to talk about state's growth to Harvard students next month

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to address a large group of students of Harvard University in the United States in April. He got an invitation from the Public Policy Department of the Students’ Union of the University, requesting him to connect with students through virtual mode.

Janata Dal (United) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Tuesday that Nitish has been requested to address the students on how he transformed Bihar, earlier known as a ‘Bimaroo’ (underdeveloped) state, into a developing one and also an emerging hub of industrial units.

The chief minister has also been requested to present his vision on the development of Bihar for the next 10 years. The growth of infrastructure, good governance and the state’s sustained economic growth rate has been a subject of study for the students of the university, who are eager to know from the man himself known as ‘Vikas Purush’.

The date and timing of the event will be finalised at the convenience of the chief minister, who is currently busy due to the budget session of the state legislature.

Jha, a close confidante of Nitish, said that it was a matter of pride not only for the chief minister but also for the residents of the state to get an invitation from the students of a university in abroad, who are keen to know about the achievements of the state government. For the students, it may be a case study for their research, he added.