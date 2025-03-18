Egg on my face: Tharoor on opposing India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Tuesday conceded that he was left with an egg on his face in opposing India's stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out and said due to the policy that was adopted, the country is now in a position where it can make a difference for lasting peace.

Tharoor had criticised India's stance when Russia attacked Ukraine and called for condemnation of the aggression.

The Congress MP said the policy adopted by India following the outbreak of the conflict meant that the country has actually a prime minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places.

During an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue here, the former minister of state for external affairs said, "I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said his criticism was based on the "well-known grounds that there was a violation of the UN charter, there had been a violation of the principle of inviolability of borders, of the sovereignty of a member state namely Ukraine, and we had always stood for the inadmissibility of the use of force to settle international disputes".