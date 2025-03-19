PM Modi assures full support for Bastar’s transformation plan

RAIPUR: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh on 30 March, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented him with the state’s development roadmap, particularly focusing on the transformation of Bastar, a region predominantly inhabited by tribal communities.

Bastar, which has been grappling with a four-decade-long Maoist insurgency, is now set to be a part of a comprehensive Master Plan aimed at guiding and regulating its present and future development. CM Sai informed the Prime Minister that left-wing extremism in the state is on the verge of being eradicated.

The Master Plan outlines a vision to turn the Maoist-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industry, and tourism. During discussions, PM Modi responded positively and assured full support from the Centre, CM Sai stated.

“With coordinated efforts from security forces and people’s participation, rapid changes are evident in the affected regions. The results are for all to see—how state police and central forces have successfully extended development to erstwhile strongholds of naxalites and attained the trust of people in government initiatives,” he said.