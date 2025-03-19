PM Modi assures full support for Bastar’s transformation plan

RAIPUR: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh on 30 March, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented him with the state’s development roadmap, particularly focusing on the transformation of Bastar, a region predominantly inhabited by tribal communities.
Bastar, which has been grappling with a four-decade-long Maoist insurgency, is now set to be a part of a comprehensive Master Plan aimed at guiding and regulating its present and future development. CM Sai informed the Prime Minister that left-wing extremism in the state is on the verge of being eradicated.
The Master Plan outlines a vision to turn the Maoist-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industry, and tourism. During discussions, PM Modi responded positively and assured full support from the Centre, CM Sai stated.
“With coordinated efforts from security forces and people’s participation, rapid changes are evident in the affected regions. The results are for all to see—how state police and central forces have successfully extended development to erstwhile strongholds of naxalites and attained the trust of people in government initiatives,” he said.
The chief minister emphasised that the state’s primary focus remains on developing Bastar into a new industrial and economic centre, creating employment opportunities for youths, and improving the living standards of tribal communities.
During the meeting, CM Sai elaborated on Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy, which fosters an investor-friendly environment with innovative-driven proposals aimed at economic growth, job creation, and sustainable industrial development. The state government has introduced a single-window clearance system, tax incentives, and policies attracting major companies to invest in Chhattisgarh.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on various initiatives aimed at making rural women in Bastar self-reliant. Through self-help groups, thousands of women are gaining economic independence and employment opportunities. The government’s promotion of minor forest produce, organic farming, handloom, bamboo industries, and handicrafts is helping women secure livelihoods while strengthening the local economy.
Additionally, startups and small-scale industries are linking Bastar’s women to production and marketing networks, ensuring their financial independence and contribution to the state’s economic progress. The government has prioritised women’s empowerment and rural development as key areas of focus.