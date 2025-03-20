BJP praises Tharoor’s ‘wiping eggs off my face’ remark on Russia-Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday described Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise of the government’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war as an endorsement of India’s adept diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described Tharoor’s admission that he has been proved incorrect in his initial criticism of the government for not speaking out against the Rusian invasion of Ukraine as a case of “better late than never”. Prasad told reporters that the Modi government takes decisions in India’s best interests.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the government’s diplomatic expertise is evident to anyone who understands foreign affairs. He noted that Modi had met the presidents of both warring nations and received similar warmth from both.

India has marked an epochal change in its diplomacy under Modi as it has gone from non-aligned to “all-aligned” in its approach, he said. “India is emerging as a friend of the world, and this is what has been expressed by the senior Congress leader,” Trivedi added.