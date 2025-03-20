Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi after complaint alleges his words 'hurt sentiments'

SAMBHAL: A local court on Thursday issued notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to either respond or appear on April 4 in connection with a complaint filed against his purported statement.

Additional district judge (ADJ) II, Nirbhay Narayan Singh, issued the notice following a petition filed by Simran Gupta, national president of the Hindu Shakti Dal.

Advocate Sachin Goyal said the court accepted the complaint and issued the notice to Gandhi, directing him to either appear in court on April 4, 2025, or submit a response.

Talking to PTI, Gupta said during the inauguration of the Delhi Congress office on January 15, Gandhi said, "Our fight is not against BJP or RSS, but against Indian state."

He said the statement hurt the people's sentiments and informed he initially lodged complaints with the Sambhal district magistrate and superintendent of police but after receiving no response, moved court on January 23.