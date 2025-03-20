History-sheeter opens fire on police in MP’s Damoh, ASI injured: attacks on cop rising in state

BHOPAL: In yet another attack on law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh, a history-sheeter attempting to escape from police custody opened fire on a police team in Damoh district on Thursday morning, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anand Ahirwal. The accused, identified as habitual offender Kasim Kasai, was later shot in the leg and overpowered by the police.
This incident is the latest in a series of violent attacks against police personnel across the state, raising concerns over the safety of law enforcement officers.
According to Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somwanshi, the encounter occurred in the Damoh Dehat police station area while the accused was being taken to recover illegal weapons from his hideout in the Rajnagar Talab area. “During the search, he managed to retrieve a hidden firearm and fired twice at the police team, injuring ASI Anand Ahirwal. As he attempted to escape, police fired in self-defence, hitting him in the leg. He was subdued and taken to a hospital, where he is currently under treatment in police custody,” Somwanshi said.
Kasim Kasai, a notorious criminal with 23 cases against him—including charges under the Explosives Act, cow slaughter, attempt to murder, and illegal arms trafficking—was arrested on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, while being taken to a hideout for the recovery of illegal weapons, he attempted to escape and opened fire on the police.
The attack on the Damoh police team comes just days after a violent mob in Mauganj district’s Gadra village killed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) RC Gautam and injured several others, including a police station in-charge and a tehsildar.
On the same day (March 15), two police constables, Sharad Singh and Atul Singh, were attacked while attempting to break up a brawl in the Kabadi Mohalla area of Rewa district.
In another shocking incident earlier in February sub-inspector, T Ekka, was abducted while returning home from duty in Indore and subjected to brutal torture by four men, including a jail guard.