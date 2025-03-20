History-sheeter opens fire on police in MP’s Damoh, ASI injured: attacks on cop rising in state

BHOPAL: In yet another attack on law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh, a history-sheeter attempting to escape from police custody opened fire on a police team in Damoh district on Thursday morning, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anand Ahirwal. The accused, identified as habitual offender Kasim Kasai, was later shot in the leg and overpowered by the police.

This incident is the latest in a series of violent attacks against police personnel across the state, raising concerns over the safety of law enforcement officers.

According to Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somwanshi, the encounter occurred in the Damoh Dehat police station area while the accused was being taken to recover illegal weapons from his hideout in the Rajnagar Talab area. “During the search, he managed to retrieve a hidden firearm and fired twice at the police team, injuring ASI Anand Ahirwal. As he attempted to escape, police fired in self-defence, hitting him in the leg. He was subdued and taken to a hospital, where he is currently under treatment in police custody,” Somwanshi said.