NDA poll strategy in focus as Amit Shah set to visit Bihar on March 29

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bihar on March 29 to discuss the strategy for the state assembly elections due in October-November this year. Shah is expected to hold a meeting with senior leaders of BJP at the party’s state headquarters the next day.
Sources in the BJP said that Shah will also interact with top notch of alliance partners over joint election campaign for the NDA candidates in all the 243 assembly constituencies in the upcoming assembly polls.
Shah’s possible visit has heated up state’s political temperature.
In 2024 Lok Sabha election, alliance partners had campaigned for NDA candidates.
The same strategy was followed in the assembly elections in Delhi, which paved the way for return of the saffron party in power in the national capital after a gap of three decades.
“Star campaigners will campaign for all NDA candidates irrespective of their parties. They will campaign in favour of all NDA candidates,” said a senior BJP leader who is a member of the BJP state core committee.
He, however, said that the list of star campaigners will be finalised by the central leadership of the party.
Before the union home minister’s visit, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is expected to visit the state on March 25. Vaishnav will participate at an official function of the railways in Saharsa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Bihar in April. The date of PM’s visit is yet to be finalised by the PMO. The visit of top leaders of the party has heated up the state’s political temperature.
The visit of Amit Shah assumed significance in the wake of his recent announcement that he will camp in Bihar, which is set to go to polls in October-November.
He will personally monitor the election campaign of the Bihar assembly elections, another leader remarked.
Recently NDA leaders, especially state presidents of BJP, JD(U), HAM and RLM held joint meetings to show unity among its alliance partners ahead of the assembly election.
The NDA leaders at joint meetings highlighted the achievements of the Nitish Kumar government.
Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies. In the 2020 assembly elections, RJD won 75 seats, BJP 74, JD(U) 43, Congress 19, CPI-ML 12, AIMIM and VIP 5 each, HAM 4, CPI and CPM 2 each, LJP 1 and one Independent, respectively.
Later, four AIMIM MLAs joined RJD. The lone LJP MLA crossed over to JD(U). Similarly, all the five MLAs of VIP joined BJP.