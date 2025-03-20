NDA poll strategy in focus as Amit Shah set to visit Bihar on March 29

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bihar on March 29 to discuss the strategy for the state assembly elections due in October-November this year. Shah is expected to hold a meeting with senior leaders of BJP at the party’s state headquarters the next day.

Sources in the BJP said that Shah will also interact with top notch of alliance partners over joint election campaign for the NDA candidates in all the 243 assembly constituencies in the upcoming assembly polls.

Shah’s possible visit has heated up state’s political temperature.

In 2024 Lok Sabha election, alliance partners had campaigned for NDA candidates.

The same strategy was followed in the assembly elections in Delhi, which paved the way for return of the saffron party in power in the national capital after a gap of three decades.