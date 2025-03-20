Tin sheets erected on two sides of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Amid demands that the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb situated in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure.

The decision was taken by the district administration two days ago when collector Dilip Swami and Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod visited the tomb at Khultabad with ASI officials.

Tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said.

A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, a senior district official said.