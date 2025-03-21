Chandigarh Diary | President's request before attending convocation

President Droupadi Murmu set an example of humility as she recently attended two convocation ceremonies in Punjab – one at the Central University of Punjab (CUP) and the other at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhatinda. The President’s secretariat had asked both institutions that the chair designated for the President must not be more grandiose than the other dignitaries on the stage and during the scheduled group photograph with students. Also, a sign language interpreter was engaged to sensitise institutions and students on differently-abled persons, an official said.

Khattar meets former Cabinet colleague on Holi

On eve of Holi, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij surprised everyone as they met each other at Ambala cantonment and praised each others work. The meeting comes after Vij was served a show cause notice for his comments agaist CM Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli. Clarifying his stand, Vij had said, despite occasional differences over certain issues, he had no personal grudge against the leaders. Khattar, however, greeted Vij as one of his oldest friends, terming Vij’s assembly segment a saffron party stronghold.

Infighting in Punjab Congress once again out in open

Days after state Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel directed the Punjab leadership to raise issues against each other on the party platform, the cold war between Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, who have been on loggerheads for many years, once again erupted. When Rana announced he would purchase maize from farmers for two years at MSP, Khaira took to X saying Rana was propagating private purchase of maize for his ethanol plants. Earlier, Rana had supported the BJP government’s proposal to implement private marketing of crops as part of the three now-junked farm laws in 2021.

