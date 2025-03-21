Such a ruling has no place in society: Union WCD Minister Annapurna Devi on Allahabad HC verdict

The minister also expressed concern over the broader implications of the judgement, warning that it could send a wrong message to the society.

"Somewhere, this will have a negative impact on society and we will discuss this matter further," she added.

The case involved an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj who was attacked in 2021 by two men -- Pawan and Akash.

The accused grabbed her breasts, tore her pyjama string and attempted to drag her under a culvert while she was walking with her mother.

The assailants fled when the passers-by intervened upon hearing her screams.

Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, observed:

"...the allegation against accused Pawan and Akash is that they grabbed the breasts of the victim and Akash tried to bring down lower garment of the victim and for that purpose they had broken string of her lower garments and tried to drag her beneath the culvert, but due to intervention of witnesses they left the victim and fled away from the place of incident. This fact is not sufficient to draw an inference that the accused persons had determined to commit rape on victim as apart from these facts no other act is attributed to them to further their alleged desire to commit rape on the victim."