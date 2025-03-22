Bhopal Diary | MLA pleads for road in mamaji’s village

While Mamaji (the popular moniker for Shivraj Singh Chouhan) ruled the state for 16 long years, a two-time MLA of his party is yet to provide a decent road for his own ‘mamaji’s’ (maternal uncle) village. Rajgarh legislator Amar Singh Yadav recently rued the absence of proper roads in his mama’s village Dhanara during the Assembly session and appealed to PWD minister Rakesh Singh to sanction roads for the village. With the House sharing a lighter moment over ‘mamaji’s’ grievances, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar asked the minister to address the issue; Rakesh Singh too assured to look into the matter urgently.

BJP MLA alleges farmers’ lands acquisition

Five days after the state Budget 2025-26 allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for necessary infrastructure for the Simhastha-2028 in MP CM’s home city Ujjain, a ruling BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya alleged that farmers’ lands were being permanently acquired to build the ‘spiritual city’ before the massive religious gathering of 2028. “Farmers are scared and they fear a conspiracy of land mafia and colonisers in it. Simhastha is organised in tents but attempts are being made to construct buildings for benefiting colonisers,” said Alot (Ratlam) MLA and the former Ujjain Lok Sabha MP.

Congress plays harp to wake ‘Kumbhakarna’

The ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, although among the shortest budget sessions of MP Assembly, has been in news for unique protests by the Congress MLAs. Alleging rising corruption in the state (particularly over the case of crorepati ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and the related 52 kg gold and Rs 11 crore cash seizure in December 2024), Opposition legislators protested in the Assembly premises, playing harps to awaken ‘Kumbhakarna’, a role which was enacted by one of the MLAs. The protest aimed to portray that the state government was in deep slumber like Ramayana’s Kumbhakarna over rising corruption.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com