Paddy scam worth Rs 30 crore unearthed in MP's Jabalpur

BHOPAL: A major paddy scam worth Rs 30 crore has been unearthed in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

A fact-finding committee has come out with this startling revelation.

The fact-finding team, according to Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena, was constituted after the former minister and current BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi, a few months ago, flagged irregularities in paddy procurement, its lifting and transportation for inter-district milling, to process the procured paddy into rice, before being made available for consumption through the public distribution system.

The fact-finding committee looked into complaints in detail regarding transportation of paddy procured from farmers in 2024-25 in Jabalpur district.

“We actually zeroed in upon the vehicle registration numbers which were shown to be trucks and had done 614 trips to lift the paddy and transport it for inter-district milling at 18 rice mills across the state. We took the help of National Highway toll booths for online records of the paddy movement, besides checking online records of GST portals as well as the state transport department real time facts and figures," said SDM Shivangi Verma, one of the members of the probe panel, and added, " The end results were actually shocking for all of us."

The end results

Out of the total 614 trips (shown in the documents by the millers) that were made to transport the paddy to the mills, there were no factual records of 571 trips with the various government agencies. This means over 92% of the trips were actually never made.

Further enquiry into registration numbers of trucks shown by millers to have been used for transporting the paddy lots revealed that at least 55 of those vehicles were actually different forms of cars (including MUVs and SUVs) while 252 other vehicles were buses, tractors and pick-up vehicles. 44 vehicles were actually ghost vehicles as their registration numbers were found to be fake, while 121 vehicles actually had actually carried loads which were four times more than their bearing capacity.

As many as 86 cases have been detected where vehicles have been shown to have made trips between Jabalpur and Ujjain (to and fro distance of over 1000 kms) three to four times a day which was impossible.