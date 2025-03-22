Supreme Court judges express optimism for peace in Manipur during visit

GUWAHATI: A delegation of Supreme Court judges visited Manipur on Saturday and met relief camp inmates, expressing optimism that peace would soon return to the ethnic violence-hit state.
Justice B.R. Gavai, who led the delegation, addressed a gathering in Churachandpur, assuring the people that their difficult phase would not last long.
“We know that all of you are going through a difficult phase, but with the assistance of everyone—the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary—this phase will be over within a short period,” he said.
Emphasising the role of the Indian Constitution in maintaining unity, he added, “It is our Constitution which has kept us united and strong. Have belief in our Constitution. The Constitution will ensure peace returns fully to Manipur one day.”
The delegation also included Justices Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Vishwanathan, and N. Kotiswar Singh. However, Justice Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, did not visit Churachandpur following objections from a lawyers’ body in the area.
Highlighting the principles of justice, Justice Gavai stated, “Our Constitution aims at justice—social, economic, and political. The Constitution aims that all the citizens in the country will have access to justice in a speedier manner and at affordable rates.”
He acknowledged that internally displaced persons were among the most vulnerable sections of society, saying, “Due to various circumstances beyond their control, many individuals and families have found themselves uprooted from their houses, struggling to rebuild their lives.”
During the visit, Justice Gavai virtually inaugurated free legal aid and medical camps, noting that legal aid clinics set up within displaced communities would provide free assistance to help people seek justice and protect their rights. He urged those affected to utilise these services, assuring them, “We stand with them in their journey towards rebuilding their lives.”
The judges later visited relief camps in Bishnupur district in the Imphal Valley, meeting the inmates.
Speaking to the media, Justice Singh expressed confidence that the visit by Supreme Court judges would offer a healing touch and instil hope for the future.
“We must look forward to a brighter future where we can live together. It may take time, but we must have that hope. We must all be positive,” he said.