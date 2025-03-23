From darkness to light: Naxal-hit village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity for first time

RAIPUR: A remote village in Chhattisgarh that bore the brunt of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) for years has finally got electricity after a wait of more than seven decades, officials said on Sunday.

Locals in Timenar, a far-flung village in Maoist-affected Bijapur district, have been living in the dark without basic facilities, they said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the electrification of Timenar signalled the beginning of a new era of governance and growth in the remote regions of Bastar.

"All 53 households in the village, an extension of Bechapal village panchayat in the Bhairamgarh development block, have been electrified for the first time after 77 years of Independence under the Chief Minister's Manjra-Tola Electrification Scheme," a government statement said.

This remarkable achievement signifies the end of Maoist terror and the dawn of development, peace, and prosperity in the region, it added.

Timenar residents Mashram, Pandru Kunjam, Mangli and Pramila expressed their joy, saying they had never thought they would see the glow of electricity, but hope has replaced despair.

Residents said the arrival of electricity has eliminated the atmosphere of fear and insecurity and is a significant step towards improving their quality of life.