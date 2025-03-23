Punjab gangster-cum-drug lord Jaggu Bhagwanpuria shifted to Silchar jail in Assam

CHANDIGARH: Gangster-cum-drug lord Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, an accused in Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case has been shifted to Silchar jail in Assam from Central Jail at Bathinda.

He has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.

He is the first gangster from the State who has been detained under this act.

Sources said that on March 22, a joint team of the NCB and Punjab police escorted Bhagwanpuria from Bathinda to Chandigarh under heavy security cover. He was flown to Assam via Delhi and Kolkata.

He was lodged in the central jail on March 23 at Silchar.

A four-member NCB team over saw the transfer of this gangster. This transfer of Singh took place following a directive dated March 21, from the Joint Secretary (PIT-NDPS). Thus, the NCB carried out his immediate transfer from high-security Bathinda to Central Jail at Silchar in Assam.