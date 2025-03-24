Contempt plea over demolition of property: SC asks Maharashtra authority to file response within four weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Maharashtra authority on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for the demolition of a house and two shops in Sindhudurg district over alleged "anti-India" slogan during a cricket match.

The petitioner stated the demolition was conducted by the authorities after a frivolous complaint was filed about a 15-year-old allegedly raising an anti-India slogan during a cricket match between India and Pakistan during the Champions Trophy held last month.

Two scrap shops, one belonging to the teen's father and another to his uncle were demolished by the authorities without serving any notice to the owners.

The apex court bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Monday issued a notice to the Maharshtra authorities and sought response within four weeks.

The plea has alleged a violation of the apex court's November 13, 2024 verdict on demolition of properties.

The verdict had laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior showcause notice and 15 days' time to the aggrieved party to respond.