Rules regarding qualification, appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of Jathedar to be formulated

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided that rules regarding the qualification, appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib will soon be established and a high-level committee will be formed.
The termination of the services of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh sparked controversy and outrage in the Sikh community. It was also seen to be undermining the Akal Takht's sanctity.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that given the current circumstances, the respect of Jathedars and all Sikh organizations will be upheld within the Sikh community and in the future.
He also added that the opinions and advice of Sikh Sampradas regarding the positions of Jathedars will not be ignored.
A resolution will be presented and approved in the upcoming budget session of SGPC. It will also be ensured that the principle of 'one person, one position' is implemented for respected positions of Jathedars.
Under this framework, a new appointment for the vacant position of Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib will soon be made in consultation with Panthic sampradas and organizations.
He emphasised that Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct), traditions, and history are the guiding principles.
These will not be overlooked, and steps will be taken collectively and in an organized manner so that the community can face emerging challenges with unity.
Dhami further stated that adversarial forces are already making every effort to weaken Sikh institutions and Sikh power.
"If the community does not project unity, anti-Sikh forces will continue to succeed in their motives," he added.
Dhami also clarified that the retirement of Jathedars serving at Takhts will be conducted in a respectful and honourable manner. Efforts will also be made to honour the Jathedars who have been relieved of their duties in recent times in recognition of their services.
He acknowledged that given the current situation, serving as the President of the SGPC is no less than a 'major challenge'.
He mentioned that after resigning recently, many religious, social, and political groups, as well as respected Jathedars, encouraged him to continue serving and was grateful for it.
He expressed his commitment to living up to the trust and expectations expressed by all Sampradas and institutions.
Earlier this month, SGPC terminated the services of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh.
The Akal Takht in Amritsar and the Takht Kesgarh at Anandpur Sahib are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.
Thus, all three Sikh Jathedars who declared the then SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) and stripped former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal of the Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum title on December 2, 2024 have been removed from their posts.