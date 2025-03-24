Rules regarding qualification, appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of Jathedar to be formulated

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided that rules regarding the qualification, appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib will soon be established and a high-level committee will be formed.

The termination of the services of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh sparked controversy and outrage in the Sikh community. It was also seen to be undermining the Akal Takht's sanctity.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that given the current circumstances, the respect of Jathedars and all Sikh organizations will be upheld within the Sikh community and in the future.

He also added that the opinions and advice of Sikh Sampradas regarding the positions of Jathedars will not be ignored.

A resolution will be presented and approved in the upcoming budget session of SGPC. It will also be ensured that the principle of 'one person, one position' is implemented for respected positions of Jathedars.

Under this framework, a new appointment for the vacant position of Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib will soon be made in consultation with Panthic sampradas and organizations.

He emphasised that Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct), traditions, and history are the guiding principles.

These will not be overlooked, and steps will be taken collectively and in an organized manner so that the community can face emerging challenges with unity.