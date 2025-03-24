'UP is same but perception has changed': CM Yogi Adityanath cites eight years of good governance

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that good governance coupled with fast-paced robust economic growth is all that the State has come to be known for during the last eight years.
While giving an account of his governance of eight years, CM Yogi attributed it to the collective effort of 25 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of PM Modi.
He claimed that the state trod on the path of transformation from a ‘Shram Shakti Punj’ to an ‘Arth Shakti Punj’ of India.
“The state is the same but the perception has been completely transformed over the last eight years,” he said.
Flanked by both his Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and organisation secretary Dharam Pal Singh along with other cabinet colleagues, CM Yogi said that the entire nation was acknowledging the state’s emerging identity.
"It is prospering in the areas of security, good governance, prosperity, and Sanatan culture," he said.
Uttar Pradesh, which once carried the tag of a ‘BIMARU’ state has emerged as the growth engine of the Indian economy, he averred.
Highlighting the significant impact made by the double-engine government across all sectors, the CM announced a three-day ‘Vikas Utsav’ in all district headquarters on March 25, 26, and 27.
"During the event, Annadata farmers, youth, women, artisans, and entrepreneurs will be honoured, and the development milestones of 10 years of the Central government and eight years of the State government will be showcased to the public," he said.
He claimed that UP was playing a pivotal role in PM’s mission to make India a $5 trillion economy. He also said that UP is currently the second-largest economy in the country and is poised to become number one soon.
Discussing fiscal management, the Chief Minister emphasised that over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh's economy has been strengthened without placing any additional burden on the public or increasing taxes.
"UP is now a revenue-surplus state,” he said.
He noted that UP’s economy, which was Rs 12.75 lakh crore in 2017 has more than doubled to Rs 27.5 lakh crore today.
Per capita income has also grown from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,24,000. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which was just Rs 3,300 crore from 2000 to 2017, rose to Rs 14,808 crore between 2017 and 2024.
The state’s banking business grew from Rs 12.30 lakh crore to Rs 29.66 lakh crore, while the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio improved from 46% to 61%.
He credited the state’s journey over the past eight years to a collective spirit of teamwork, scale, skill, and speed. Reflecting on the state’s situation before 2017, Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh’s identity was in deep crisis.
“Farmers were committing suicide, youth were searching for purpose, daughters and businessmen felt unsafe, and riots and lawlessness had crippled the economy,” he recalled.
“In eight years, the double-engine government has changed that perception. Today, Uttar Pradesh is growing in every sector,” he asserted.
Discussing the sector-wise transformation and sharing the data of all the sectors like agriculture, education, health, and employment, CM Yogi called improvement in the law and order situation as the biggest achievement of his government.
“Before 2017, riots were a regular feature. Daughters and traders lived in fear. Today, there is a rule of law in UP,” he said.
He cited the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as an example of effective governance, noting that during the 45-day event, not a single incident of molestation, robbery, kidnapping or abduction was reported.
Emphasising that the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women formed the foundation of a self-reliant society, he highlighted the transformation in women's representation in the police force.
“From 1947 to 2017, there were only 10,000 women personnel. In recent recruitments alone, 12,000 women were added taking the total to over 25,000. As a result, the share of women in the police force has increased from 14% to over 35%,” he highlighted.
“Previous governments had abolished 54 companies of the PAC but thy all were reinstated after 2017. Additionally, three women battalions and five new PAC battalions were established. Cyber police stations and help desks were set up, and the response time of Police Response Vehicle (PRV) 112 was brought down from 25 minutes 42 seconds to just 7 minutes 24 seconds," he said.
"Focusing on youth development, CM Yogi stated that the unemployment rate, which was 19% in 2016-17, has declined to just 3% now," he added.
He said that over the past eight years, more than 8 lakh government jobs have been provided, and over 2 crore youth have been empowered through self-employment in the MSME sector.
Over the employment, Yogi pointed out that in 2017, there were 1.5 lakh vacant police posts.
Through a transparent recruitment process, the government appointed 1,56,000 police personnel and recently added another 60,200.
"There were no police lines in 10 districts — today, we’ve built them in every district,” he added.
Training capacity for police personnel has increased from 6,000 to 60,244.
He underscored the ‘One District One Product (ODOP) scheme’ which had revitalized traditional industries and entrepreneurship with exports rising from Rs 86,000 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore.
The CM stated that over the past eight years, more than 6 crore people have been uplifted from poverty in Uttar Pradesh. Presenting infrastructure achievements, CM Yogi said currently, UP has six expressways operational, and construction of 11 more was underway.
“Upon completion of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh will account for 55% of the country's expressway network,” he said.
In 2017, only two airports were operational; today, the number has risen to 16, including four international airports.
The country’s largest airport at Jewar is also nearing completion. Yogi highlighted UP’s industrial growth noting its rise from 14th place in Ease of Doing Business before 2017 to a top achiever today.
Highlighting growth in the tourism sector, CM noted a surge from 21 crore annual tourists before 2017 to 67 crore in 2023.
The Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone saw 67 crore devotees.
“Faith is now a powerful driver of economic growth, boosted by better connectivity, security, and facilities,” he said.
Citing an RBI report, CM Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh leads the country with a 16.2 per cent share in attracting funds for project financing. Currently, 132 companies from UP are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a collective market capitalization exceeding Rs 3.68 lakh crore.
He highlighted the number of factories in the state increased from around 13,000 in 2017 to over 26,900 today, demonstrating significant industrial growth.
CM Yogi concluded by stating that Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in multiple sectors, including food grain, sugarcane, and potato production, ethanol output, ease of doing business, project financing, income tax returns, GeM portal procurement, skill development, MSME growth, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Svamitva Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and life and accident insurance schemes.