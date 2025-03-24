'UP is same but perception has changed': CM Yogi Adityanath cites eight years of good governance

The state’s banking business grew from Rs 12.30 lakh crore to Rs 29.66 lakh crore, while the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio improved from 46% to 61%.

He credited the state’s journey over the past eight years to a collective spirit of teamwork, scale, skill, and speed. Reflecting on the state’s situation before 2017, Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh’s identity was in deep crisis.

“Farmers were committing suicide, youth were searching for purpose, daughters and businessmen felt unsafe, and riots and lawlessness had crippled the economy,” he recalled.

“In eight years, the double-engine government has changed that perception. Today, Uttar Pradesh is growing in every sector,” he asserted.

Discussing the sector-wise transformation and sharing the data of all the sectors like agriculture, education, health, and employment, CM Yogi called improvement in the law and order situation as the biggest achievement of his government.

“Before 2017, riots were a regular feature. Daughters and traders lived in fear. Today, there is a rule of law in UP,” he said.

He cited the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as an example of effective governance, noting that during the 45-day event, not a single incident of molestation, robbery, kidnapping or abduction was reported.

Emphasising that the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women formed the foundation of a self-reliant society, he highlighted the transformation in women's representation in the police force.

“From 1947 to 2017, there were only 10,000 women personnel. In recent recruitments alone, 12,000 women were added taking the total to over 25,000. As a result, the share of women in the police force has increased from 14% to over 35%,” he highlighted.