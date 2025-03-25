Explainer | Why Muslim quota comes under OBC reservation, ask experts

NEW DELHI: The reservation issue once again took centre stage in Parliament as the BJP and Congress locked horns over Muslim reservations in Karnataka.

Both houses witnessed ruckus over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s alleged remarks of bringing changes to the Constitution, a charge the Congress refuted as ‘baseless and misleading’.

BJP President and MP JP Nadda accused Congress of violating constitutional principles by introducing 4% reservations to Muslims in public contracts.

However, experts point out that several Muslim communities are included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation at the central and state levels to address their historical socio-economic disadvantages. In Karnataka, reservation for Muslims as a backward community existed in 1921, say experts.